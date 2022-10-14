CBS4's Steve Goldstein on Miami Dolphins starting 3rd quarterback in as many weeks

MIAMI - Every NFL season comes with ups and downs.

The Miami Dolphins' 3-0 promising start has given way to a 3-2 record and injury issues with the Minnesota Vikings coming to town this week.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back at practice on a limited basis following his concussion. Teddy Bridgewater never even had a concussion but was pulled from the last game against the Jets after the first play. He too is only allowed limited practice this week.

Enter rookie Skylar Thompson. He will get his first NFL start Sunday against the Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel loves to say "adversity is opportunity." Well, the Dolphins have a lot of opportunities on their hands now.

Sky's The Limit

Skylar Thompson saw his first NFL action last week. Now, he gets a full week to prepare for his first start this week. With the sharp McDaniel game planning, Thompson will be in the best possible position to succeed. A 7th round draft pick out of Kansas State, he had a terrific training camp and an even better showing in the preseason games. He's humble yet full of confidence. The Dolphins have the rare distinction of starting a different quarterback three games in a row.

Banged Up

Besides the quarterback injury situation, the Dolphins have issues at key positions. Cornerback Byron Jones hasn't played this season after off-season surgery and Xavian Howard hasn't been 100 percent. Right tackle Austin Jackson, who had a solid training camp, got hurt in the opening game.

The good news is Jackson is back practicing. The big free agent signing, left tackle Terron Armstead has a toe injury. It gives last week's loss to the Jets some leeway. Most teams would lose a game without their top two quarterbacks, offensive tackles, and cornerbacks.

No Excuses

McDaniel is being thrown a coaching career's worth of controversy and tough situations in his first head job. He has handled it all with a calmness and care that's been as impressive as his sharp offensive mind. McDaniel didn't blame the injuries for the 4th quarter collapse against the Jets. Instead, he stayed diligent in his philosophy that no matter who is on the field it's their job to produce. The 39-year-old first time head coach is showing his worth.

Home Sweet Home

The Vikings are the first of two straight home games with Pittsburgh coming to South Florida on October 23rd. The Dolphins are 2-0 at Hard Rock Stadium with divisional wins against New England and Buffalo. Overall they have won eight straight home games. The opportunity is there to bolt out to a 5-2 record before the next road game and make it nine in a row in South Florida.

Get Special

After five weeks of the season, the Dolphins will look to their special teams to provide the lift that's been elusive thus far. In the loss to the Jets, the Dolphins had a chance to take a 4th quarter lead but missed a lengthy 54 yard field goal. The game got out of hand after that.

It wasn't the first time the unit has struggled. The specials will need to cleanup it's game for the Dolphins to be a playoff team.