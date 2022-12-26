CBS4's Steve Goldstein looks at the Miami Dolphins playoff scenarios

MIAMI - With four straight losses, a seemingly easy road to the NFL playoffs has become treacherous for the Miami Dolphins. But the formula is still simple and their fate is still in their hands.

They would likely face Kansas City or Buffalo on the road in the 1st round.

On the first day of 2023, the Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot by beating the Patriots in New England combined with a Jets loss to Seattle. If the Jets win, the Dolphins and New York play and the winner is in, the loser goes home in the regular season finale.

If Miami loses this week and then beats the Jets, they would need New England to lose against Buffalo to make the playoffs.

The Dolphins will miss the playoffs if they lose the remaining two games.

The bottom line is, this team needs a big road effort Sunday and beat New England to feel good and likely reach the post season.