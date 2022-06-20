CBS4's Steve Goldstein takes a look at three Dolphins players who have the ability to shine

MIAMI - In the past couple of years, the Miami Dolphins have had multiple high draft picks. Homegrown talent is spread throughout the roster heading into training camp 2022. Narrowed down to the top 3, which of the young players have the best chance to take a step to stardom.

#3 Robert Hunt

He has played both right tackle and guard in his first two NFL seasons with success. Hunt was a 2020 2nd round pick out of Louisiana of the Sun Belt conference. Now with NFL experience of 28 games started, a new offensive coaching staff and a strong chance he will settle in at right guard, Hunt can make a bigger impact.

This was a solid pick by the Dolphins and with a new scheme changing the way the offensive linemen will block, Hunt has big improvement potential.

#2 Jaylen Waddle

Waddle had the best season by a rookie wide receiver in NFL history. His 104 receptions was a record as was his seven games with a least 8 catches. A 1st round pick out of Alabama, Waddle exceeded expectations in an offense that struggled. With that said, how can he possibly take another step? Well, he now teams up the best wide receiver in the league, Tyreek Hill on the other side.

Waddle's numbers may not equal last season but that doesn't mean he won't improve. Sure, his reception total may decrease but his yards per catch can be higher. Learning from Hill, a new offense, a year of experience, and more steady quarterback play can lead to the 23-year-old already star to being even better.

#1 Javon Holland

The 36th pick in last year's draft was a home run. Holland improved as his rookie season progressed. He's only 22-years-old and the sky's the limit at his safety position. He enters training camp as a leader on defense as he works on being more vocal. Holland has high level play making ability all over the field. As a rookie he had 2 inceptions, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 and a half sacks. Holland also had 69 tackles.

Continuing in defensive coordinator Josh Boyer's aggressive defense, Holland hits the ground running heading into camp as opposed to last summer. All of those statistics are likely to improve and as talented as the Dolphins' defense is, he has a chance to join Xavien Howard in the conversation as one of the best players in the league at his position.

Honorable Mention - Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

With the revamped offense and talent acquired at all positions, Tua has what's needed around him. There are new offensive lineman, running back, the league's top wide receiver, and a new progressive offense and coaching staff. His personal improvement will be the key to his progression as pieces on offense are in place.