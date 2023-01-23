CBS4's Steve Goldstein on Panthers looking like their old selves, scoring and playing best hockey of the season

SUNRISE - The Florida Panthers couldn't catch a break in the first part of the season. Injuries, illness, salary cap issues, new coaching, and systems all contributed to the team treading water. Now, they are getting big saves and adjusting to a hard-nosed, grinding style of play while still being one of the best offensive teams in the league.

It's added up to the Panthers' longest point streak of the season, five games, heading into a big week against top opponents and teams they are trying to catch in the playoff race.

Lyon Roars

With Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight both out with injuries, Alex Lyon had to step in goal. The 30-year-old has been outstanding in winning his first two games, becoming the fourth goalie in team history to do so.

Signed as a free agent this past summer, Lyon won the AHL championship last season. He hadn't played in an NHL game in more than a year. It's a great story and clearly Lyon's play and demeanor have energized the Panthers. Knight is ready to go after playing two games in the AHL this weekend and Bobrovsky could be available by this weekend.

Top Line

Coach Paul Maurice made a big move a few weeks ago, moving second year center Anton Lundell to wing. It's been instant chemistry and success. Lundell is playing some of the best hockey of his young career on wing with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

The latter two are on a seven game point streak while Lundell has points in four straight and goals in three of his last four games. His confidence level has taken off and he is playing the type of physical game the team needs. The line clicking the way it has is a big part of the Panthers' surge.

Oh Mo!

The Panthers were the victims of one of the poorest officiated games of the season and it may have cost them a valuable point in Toronto. Paul Maurice was livid and rightfully so after the game and his comments cost him a fine with the league. But the way the coach stood up for his team was noticeable. NHL officials in general do a very good job in a very difficult sport to call. The game in question was more of a one-off, with Maurice saying it was due to a personal issue between him and one particular referee.

Playoffs Are Now

The Panthers fell behind in the standings so every game is of the utmost importance now. They are playing that way too. A tough, biting style of hockey has led to a 7-2-1 record over the last 10 games. They will have to maintain that pace to reach the postseason and it suddenly looks like doing it isn't that much of a reach.

This week is pivotal with four games against playoff teams starting Monday in New York against the Rangers. After Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, the Panthers will have 20 of the final 32 games on home ice. They've played the second most road games in the league. Crunch time has come early and it's made the games more intense and fun to watch.