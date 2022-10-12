CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Nominees are St. Thomas Aquinas dynamic duo Conrad Hussey and King Mack

MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy features two nominees from St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

This defensive duo is ready to take it to the next level after high school.

Conrad Hussey and King Mack are two stand-out safeties at the school and both are going to Pennsylvania State University, carrying this chemistry from South Florida to a state university.

"Honestly with Penn State, I didn't really recruit him because I wanted him to make his own decision for him so I wouldn't have no influence on it. But in the end, I'm happy we're going to the same place together just to ball out with each other again," said Hussey.

"It's rare to find two players that went to the same high school at the same college. It's fun, it's exciting. I tell him all the time we're about to be roommates," said Mack

Hussey and Mack are basically inseparable. Hanging out every day on the field and off of it. While they are teammates, there is a healthy level of competition in keeping track of each other's stats like tackles, interceptions, and even grades.

These two are studious in the classroom and on the field. This duo said they are football junkies, when they're not at practice or in the books, it's all about film study.

"I usually watch film and text coach (Roger) Harriott. Like coach did you see this on this play, or did you see what this team runs? I'll tell Conrad, look at this personnel in the game," said Mack.

"I'm always trying to contribute to the team, like coach Harriot said just trying to be a better person overall," said Hussey.

