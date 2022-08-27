CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee Nathaniel Joseph on his "Tyreek Hill-esque" speed

MIAMI - Nathaniel Joseph, otherwise known as "Ray Ray" has a speed that jumps off the screen and the Miami Edison Senior High School product isn't afraid to let you know about it.

CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with the Nat Moore Trophy Nominee to talk about his skills and what the Nat Moore trophy means to him.

"I've watched your highlights, I've watched your tape, and the first thing l noticed that jumps out to me are the first guy always misses. Is that the plan? What's your mindset when you get the ball?" asked Cugno.

"In optimist, little league, l always played running back so l just have that running back mindset at receiver. Just not going down. Every time l catch the ball, it's just trying to go score," said Joseph.

That ability to break free is in his blood. So is that confidence?

Joseph said both.

From growing up playing against his cousins and older kids in little league.

"A lot of different intangibles in my life helped me and shaped me for high school and helped me get better. Just playing with older kids. It just made me tougher. So even with my size and height, it just gave me the heart and the confidence because l run around them. They can't catch me and when they do grab me, l run out of that," said Joseph.

That size and speed got us thinking of another wide receiver in the area who may not be the tallest - but teams sure do fear his speed.

"Are you Miami Edison's Tyreek Hill? When it comes to speed?" asked Cugno.

"I've been here for a while and I've raced everybody and ain't nobody keep up yet. I'm kind of one of the fastest people in Dade County and freaking in the country if you ask me. I play football fast. I never ran track, this is all-born natural God-given speed," said Joseph.

Ray Ray's passion for football is undeniable. But that drive extends to the classroom as well, as he sports a 4.1 GPA.

"You've got to have a foundation to stand on so, books are what's important. I help these guys and I try to instill that in their minds. Football is not everybody, football is not forever, and it's not for everybody," said Joseph.

"Just get in your books and make sure you can get a degree, and if you can go further than that do that."

Part of his foundation is Miami Edison Senior High School, the home of another great wide receiver, Nat Moore.

A bit of history that's motivating him to have a big year and take home the bronze statue.

"It would mean a lot to me, my family, just to my team, and Miami Edison and to the city of Miami. It's bigger than myself. I have a lot of kids that look up to me and l just want to do that for the community," said Joseph.

"l tell you what. You can't do the Heisman just yet, but if you cross the endzone maybe the first game, you may have to do the Nat Moore, where the arms are up."