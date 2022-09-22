CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.

South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse.

Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens with her stolen credit cards from that purse.

Bosch said, "I do believe these people have done this in the past and that is why we are asking for the public's help in identifying the two individuals. I am sure they have done this before. It's apparent this was very easy for them actually breaking into a car and making purchases."

Bosch said the car burglars discarded the purse after taking the credit cards from it.

The victim, who did not want to show all of her face or provide her name, said she did want to speak out.

"When I came back to my vehicle, I noticed the back passenger window was shattered," she said. "I was with my kids and they were alarmed. This is terrible. This is an invasion of privacy. It is awful. Everything is taken from you, your credit cards, your driver's license. Everything. It's something I often do, leaving my purse out. I have learned my lesson to just take the purse with me and not leave anything in the car."

She said, "Be vigilant. Don't leave bags and purses behind. Take everything with you."

Bosch says that 45 minutes after that crime, the suspects were captured on camera at the Best Buy store at 4001 W. 20th Ave. in Hialeah.

On the surveillance tape, he is seen wearing a facial mask and a distinctive hat. He is seen lingering inside the store and then going to a cash register, where he is seen fumbling with the stolen credit cards and then buying a laptop computer worth $2,245.

Bosch says he is then seen leaving the store and giving his accomplice a head nod as he walks out. That accomplice is seen wearing a Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap and jersey.

Another camera angle captures them outside heading to the parking lot where they are seen leaving in a white Kia Optima.

Bosch says at 7:40 p.m., they are seen at a Walgreens Store at N.W. 57th Ave. and 183rd St. in Miami Gardens where the stolen credit cards are used to purchase $554 worth of items.

Bosch says he has not seen these suspects before but he worries they will strike again.

He says, "I have been a victim myself and it doesn't feel good. These guys don't deserve to be out there. What I can say is lock your cars and don't leave anything of value visible. These individuals will take advantage of it."

Anyone who recognizes the men seen in the surveillance tape should call South Miami Police at (305) 663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Those calling Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.