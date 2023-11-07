CBS Sports, USL sign deal to air league games through 2027 season

MIAMI -- CBS Sports and the United Soccer League on Tuesday announced a new agreement that will allow the network to air and stream 100 USL matches annually through the 2027 USL Championship and USL League One season.

The pact for the USL Championship and League One games includes coverage on CBS linear and streaming platforms, including CBS Sports Network, the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

CBS and USL CBS Sports via Getty Images

"CBS Sports has become a destination for soccer fans in America, and we are thrilled to bring to their platforms the unique soccer experience that only the USL provides," said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. "This partnership is a clear indication of the USL's growth and impact on domestic soccer, providing us with more national TV exposure and platforms to tell stories about our players, clubs, and fans than ever before. We are entering a new, exciting phase, both on and off the field, and we look forward to working with CBS Sports over the next four years to take our leagues and our game to new heights."

"The United Soccer League - with its expansive and growing presence across the country - is an excellent addition to CBS Sports' premium soccer portfolio," said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming for CBS Sports. "We look forward to making the exciting action of the USL more easily available to fans than ever before and elevating the league with coverage across our CBS Sports platforms. With the USL's addition to our wide array of soccer properties and robust year-round match coverage, CBS Sports continues to be the premier destination for soccer fans in this country."

CBS Miami had earlier this year signed its own sponsorship deal with Miami FC, a member of USL, which allowed for the team's games to be streamed live on CBSMiami.com and on WBFS-TV.

According to Miami FC, USL is the longest-running professional soccer organization in the United States, originally founded in 1991. The USL Championship and USL League One are the highest men's professional tiers in USL.