CBS Sports Miami takes a look at Miami Heat, Florida Panthers readying for 2024 playoff run

The Miami Heat and Florida Panthers are getting ready to make a playoff run in 2024. Last season both teams made it to the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final respectively.

This Miami Heat will tip off their postseason Wednesday night in Philly as they play the 76ers in the play-in game. Miami finished the season 46-36 and holds the 8th seed in the Eastern conference. If they win they will advance to face the number 2 seeded New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. If they lose, they play the winner of the Bulls-Hawks play-in game. If they win that game they advance to play the top-seeded Boston Celtics and if they lose their season is over.

The Florida Panthers clinched home ice Saturday with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. They will wrap up their regular season at home versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at home. The Cats will host either the Maple Leafs or the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.