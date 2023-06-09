CBS Sports' Josh Pate talks to UM Coach Mario Cristobal

MIAMI -- Mario Cristobal and Miami are gearing up for what could be a pivotal turnaround effort in 2023 after a disappointing debut season in Coral Gables last fall.

On Late Kick Live, he was the featured guest on the Pate State Speaker Series.

In this episode he joined Josh Pate for an extended sit down to discuss expectations around the Miami program, what it takes behind the scenes to win at the highest level, how chaotic it can be hiring new staffers or sometimes trying to keep your current staff, and much more.

