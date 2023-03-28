CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: The Dolphins offense is shaping up

MIAMI GARDENS - Coach Mike McDaniel orchestrated the most productive and exciting Miami Dolphins' offense in many years. With a year under his belt as an NFL head coach and a season of learning his players, this offseason is about how to improve and get more depth on the roster.

Starting at quarterback, here's a look at how some of the positions are shaping up leading into the NFL draft.

Mike White Quarterback

White is from Pembroke Pines and played football at NSU University School. He is also a big Florida Panthers fan and grew up going to Dolphins games. White spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, where he was loved by his teammates and had some solid games. He comes in as the backup to Tua Tagovialoa?

Running Back

For now, the Dolphins are standing pat with their group in the backfield. McDaniel is a big fan of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. The three were together in San Francisco before joining the Dolphins last season.

Mostert had a terrific year coming back from injury, knows the offense inside and out, and is a great guy off the field. Wilson added a spark after the midseason trade that brought him to South Florida for a 5th-round draft pick. Both have re-signed, along with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Of course, a trade is still possible and the team could use one of its limited number of draft picks on a running back, but there are more pressing needs on the roster.

Offensive Line

Three starting positions are set with Terron Armstead at left tackle, Connor Wiliams at center, and Robert Hunt at right guard. Right tackle and left guard remain question marks with the highly drafted Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson on the roster.

Jasckson's injury basically wiped out his 2022 season. It started with high hopes after a very good training camp and the appearance that the offensive scheme fit his skill set. He is certainly in the mix for this season, but there will be competition. The same situation goes for Eichenberg, although he played more last season than Jackson did. After being forced to bring in numerous players from outside the organization when injuries hit hard, depth and versatility is a focus this offseason.

Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle. That's as good of a start as you can get. Perhaps surprisingly, Trent Sherfield signed with Buffalo after coming with McDaniel from the 49ers and having a good season. The Dolphins shrewdly signed former Hurricane Braxton Berrios from the Jets. He can produce in the slot, is an excellent return man, and has room to improve under wide receivers coach Wes Welker. After four years with the Jets, the 27-year-old could play a key role. His best season was in 2021 when he caught 46 passes. Now he slots in behind two of the NFL's best and the best quarterback he's played with in his career.

