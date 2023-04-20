CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: Panthers take it to Bruins, head home

SUNRISE - The Boston Bruins had the best regular season in NHL history. The Florida Panthers don't care. After playing well but losing Game 1, the Panthers snapped back and dominated the Bruins in the third period of Game 2 to tie the series in the first round of the NHL hockey playoffs.

Now, the scene shifts to South Florida for the weekend and Games 3 and 4. The Panthers are confident and have now played Boston even this season, splitting the six meetings.

Lyon King

Alex Lyon has started 10 straight games and his amazing run hasn't slowed down. The 30-year-old played two excellent games on the road, looking quick and sharp. He will make it 11 consecutive starts Friday in Game 3.

Offense Alive

In 2023, the Panthers are third in the NHL in scoring. They exploded in the third period of Game 2 with four goals to win the matchup 6-3. It's the first time Boston has allowed six goals at home since February of last year.

Monty Makes Most It

Brandon Montour set the franchise record in the regular season for scoring by a defenseman. He started the goal barrage early in the third period to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead. Montour added another goal later becoming the first Florida blueliner to score two goals in a playoff game.

Playoff Sam

Sam Bennett is more important to the team than most observers think. After missing a month with injury, Bennett came back for Game 2 with a vengeance. He scored the first goal, made a great physical play to set up the 4th goal, and continued his terrific playoff history. Bennett is intense, hard-nosed, and built for the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. His presence also balances the Panthers' lineup, slotting the other centers where they are in good positions to succeed.

Now What?

For what it's worth in the NHL playoffs, the Panthers now have home ice. It's a best of five series now and the Panthers will feed off the home crowd for Games 3 and 4 this weekend. They got the split they wanted on the road and have put doubt in the Bruins' minds. The Cats have controlled long stretches of play in the season series. Boston has only lost 18 of their 84 games, three of them to the Panthers.