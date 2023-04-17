CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: Panthers playoff primer

SUNRISE - If you like rooting for underdogs in sports you are going to love the Florida Panthers first round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

The Cats used a late season run to claim the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, ending with 92 points. The Bruins rolled through the league from opening night on, finishing with 135 points, an NHL record. The point disparity, 43, is the largest in the league in a playoff series since 1996.

How Can the Cats Get it Done?

Playoff series always start in goal and the Panthers will need their goalies to be at the top of their game. The Bruins can hurt you from anywhere in their lineup led by 61 goal scorer David Pastrnak. The combination of Alex Lyon and Sergei Bobrovsky has to be great.

Stand Tall

Boston has long been known as a difficult opposing arena to play in and the Bruins have the size to try to push you around. The Panthers need to match that physicality. They also need to play a style of hockey conducive to the postseason, a lesson they learned in last year's sweep against Tampa Bay. The Cats spent this entire season trying to play a grinding style of hockey that's needed to win in the playoffs. We will find out how far they've come in this series.

Plant Seeds of Doubt

Let's be clear, all of the pressure in this matchup is on Boston. After the best season in NHL history, it would be an absolute disaster if they lose in the first round. The Panthers have a great opportunity. If they can go into Boston and play games one and two even with the Bruins, and pull put a win, the Cats take the emotional advantage and home ice advantage.

Best Players Shine

Of course, we all love the player that comes out of nowhere to have a big impact in the playoffs. But for the most part in this series, it will be the Panthers' top players that have to match the talent of Boston. That means Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour not only matching their regular season level, but for at least some of them, surpassing it.

Get Smart

All season long the Panthers were amongst the teams that committed the most penalties in the league. It is a recipe for a quick series if they give the Bruins' dynamic offense too many power play chances. The Cats need to keep their sticks down, play smart, and not take offensive zone penalties.

Big Matchup Barkov vs Bergeron

The top line centers are similar players, they play a complete game, never cheat for offense, and have high hockey IQ. The Panthers at home will need to get Barkov some shifts away from Bergeron. But in the first two games with the home team having the last change, one would think the Bruins' future hall of famer will be out there against the Panthers' top line center. It will be up to Barkov to play the best hockey of his 10-year career, for the Panthers to win the series.

Why Not Us?

They may be heavy underdogs and no one is picking them to win but the players are supremely confident that everyone is wrong. The Panthers are loose and look at this series as an opportunity. Most of the team has been through the last two playoff seasons and they know the regular season is meaningless now. Today, all 16 NHL playoff teams have the same record, 0-0.