CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: Panthers come home to clinch their playoff spot

SUNRISE - The Panthers pulled out a heart-stopping win on Saturday in Washington to keep their playoff position. It wasn't easy as they won their 6th game in a row on MVP candidate Matthew Tkachuk's 40th goal of the season with one minute left in the third period. Against a depleted Capitals team, the game was a struggle throughout, but once again, the Panthers pulled through and continue their great run. Now, they have two home games left, looking to secure their postseason berth.

On The Brink

The Panthers need a combination of gaining or having a Pittsburgh loss that totals three points to clinch a playoff spot. With two games left, the Panthers' fate is in their hands regardless of what the Penguins do. With Toronto and Carolina, two high-end playoff teams, coming to town Monday and Thursday, a win and an after regulation loss will get it done. If they win both games, they are guaranteed the first wild card spot over both Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders.

What's The Difference

The top wild card team plays the winner of the Metropolitan division, likely Carolina but possibly New Jersey and much less of a chance, the Rangers. The last wild card is the 8th seed and meets Boston in the first round. The Bruins are having the best regular season in NHL history. But the Panthers have played well against them, splitting the four game season series. Still, avoiding Boston is the desired outcome.

Tkachuk Magic

The guy is a superstar and one of the NHL's top handful of players. That's the bottom line. Matthew Tkachuk is having one of the best scoring seasons in NHL history for a player in his first season with a new team. He has put up back-to-back seasons of at least 104 points (he has a career high 108 after Saturday's three point night) with different teams. The only other player ever to do that is Wayne Gretzky. The passion and skill Tkachuk plays with are remarkable and something the franchise has yearned for since its inception. Connor McDavid is having a historic scoring season and will win the MVP award, but Tkachuk deserves to be one of the three finalists. He is playing his best hockey when the team needs it most. I'm not sure anyone thought or knew Tkachuk was this good.

Lyon King

The Alex Lyon story has gone from a storybook underdog plight to him being the team's number one goalie. Once again, he

was calm, poised, and steady in the win in Washington and has won six games in a row. The team has confidence in him, and there's a good chance it is his net even if he loses a game. It's a no-brainer if he keeps winning, Lyon stays in. The post-game lockeroom now blares out all different hits from the Lion King movie soundtrack. The players are having fun with it.

Stretch Drive

For the first time in team history, the Panthers are trying to make the playoffs with a second half of the season run. The other seven times they qualified, they had excellent seasons and held a playoff spot all season long.

It's In Their Hands

The Panthers need a maximum of three points in the final two games to get in, four to claim the top wild card. They can make it with less but can't rely on the Penguins or Islanders to lose. They have "easy" games against non-playoff teams, and both have won their last two games in dominant fashion. The Cats will have the wild support of the fans in the two games this week and they've played well at home. You know the old expression, if you want something done right, do it yourself. The Panthers are trying to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs for the franchise record third consecutive season.