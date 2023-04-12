CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein on Panthers clinching playoffs

SUNRISE - Ultimately, they didn't have to lift a finger. The Florida Panthers clinched their playoff spot, ironically enough, on one of their off nights as other teams in the race lost.

Mainly, a fortunate and inexplicable loss by Sidney Crosby's Penguins to last-place Chicago. It is the first time in franchise history that the Panthers have made a second half of the season run that has ended in a playoff berth. The remarkable stretch drive was like a roller coaster ride with unpredictable twists and turns.

The franchise continues its team record, as they've qualified for the postseason for four consecutive years.

How They Did It

Approximately midway through the season, the Panthers were nine points out of a playoff spot and things looked bleak. They had a stretch in late January where both of their NHL goalies were hurt and Alex Lyon had to come in and help save the season, which he did, going 3-2-1. Two weeks ago, they were on a season-long four game losing streak and the playoffs were slipping away. Once again, Lyon stepped in, and this time he played fantastic and the team responded. The Panthers are 6-0-1 since then and erased a six point deficit against the Islanders and a three point deficit vs Pittsburgh, catching both teams and clinching a spot.

Lyon's Den

Even in Monday's heartbreaking overtime loss against Toronto, Lyon played another great game. The Panthers have a big decision to make if Sergei Bobrovsky is healthy, but Alex Lyon deserves the opportunity to be this team's number one goalie to start the playoffs. They wouldn't be there without him.

Tkachuk MVP Candidate

Matthew Tkachuk is having one of the best offensive seasons in the NHL this year and although the numbers may not prove it, it is the best offensive season in Panthers' history. Add in the grit and tenacity that he brings to the lineup, and there is no doubt he is an MVP finalist this season as the Panthers would not be in the playoffs without him.

What's Next

The Panthers could play one of three opponents in the first round as of Wednesday morning. It will either be Boston, having the best regular season in NHL history, or the winner of the Metropolitan division between Carolina and New Jersey. All the pressure will be on the opponent as the favorite, and interestingly enough, the Panthers have gone 5-4 this season against those three teams.