CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: Dolphins hit the road for first time

MIAMI - Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins are spending the week in Houston. Two joint practices with the Texans will be followed by the Fins' second preseason game on Saturday. Roster and position battles continue, and the opportunity for players to show what they can do takes center stage.

Who at Guard?

Liam Eichenberg continues to hold the starting left guard spot. But there is pressure and competition. Veteran free agent Isiah Wynn is getting plenty of action in that spot, while Lester Cotton, Dan Feeney, and Robert Jones are factors as well. The battle is real, and as practices and preseason games dwindle down, the importance of each play rises.

The Corner Room

Another position of intrigue saw rookie Cam Smith show his talent in the first preseason game against Atlanta. Smith made a number of good plays before leaving with an injury. While it's not considered serious, it appears Smith won't be on the field for at least little while. He seems to be the leading candidate to start at the open cornerback spot. Noah Igbinoghene and Eli Apple are in the mix. Kader Kohou was the only one of this group that didn't play in the first preseason game. He has a job locked up, but whether defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wants to use him in the slot or outside is still unknown. Bouncing him outside opens a hole inside. That's why the emergence of Smith is so important. If the 2nd round pick can start as a rookie, Kohou can remain covering the slot receiver.

Special Search

After struggling last season, the special teams allowed a punt return touchdown against the Falcons. While most of the players on the field for that 4th quarter return, the coverage on punts and kicks has to improve. That leaves roster spots available for those who can step up and be key contributors on special teams.