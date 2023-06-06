CBS News Miami's Samantha Rivera handles rowdy Golden Knights fan at Stanley Cup Finals

MIAMI — The Florida Panthers may be tough on the ice but sports reporter Samantha Rivera is even tougher.

Following Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas, Rivera was just about to recap the match between the Panthers and Golden Knights when a rowdy Knights fan tried to interrupt her live shot.

Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023

In the video, you can hear Rivera push through her report while stiff-arming the fan, telling them "No, no," before she jumps into the highlights from Monday's game.

The clip soon went viral on social, gathering at least 7.9 million views and over 45,000 likes on Twitter as of Tuesday afternoon. Thousands of users praised Rivera for her style and grace in handling the fan, all while maintaining professionalism and eye contact with the camera.

"Listen, I don't give a damn what team you're rooting for," Rivera tweeted Monday night. "Get the hell out of my face when I'm working and respect that I'm here doing my job."

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals will be at home for the Panthers on Thursday, where the puck will drop in FLA Live Arena at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.