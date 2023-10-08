CBS News Miami's Lissette Gonzales serves as MC of annual Engineer's Day gala

Watch CBS News
MIAMI -- CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez on Saturday presided over the 62nd annual Engineer's Day gala that was sponsored by the Cuban-American Association of Civil Engineers and the association of Cuban-American Engineers.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava served as a special guest speaker and over 700 people attended the event at Jungle Island. 

The event recognized outstanding Cuban-American engineers in the community while also awarding scholarships to students pursuing careers in engineering.

The event is an annual celebration of Cuban-American engineers and a fundraiser to support the organizations and activities that we host throughout the year.

