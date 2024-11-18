Meet Erika Gonzalez, CBS News Miami's new morning show co-anchor

MIAMI - They say the best journey takes you home. I couldn't agree more.

I was born in Hialeah and grew up in West Kendall, the daughter of a Guatemalan father and Cuban mother. I attended Bent Tree Elementary, McMillan Middle, Braddock High (Go Bulldogs!), and Florida International University. Growing up in Miami was a blast, with beach days, constant family gatherings, and lively parties full of delicious food.

In December of 2011, I left a job at the assignment desk at CBS Miami and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC for my first job as a TV News reporter. Leaving meant being away from South Florida for the first time in my life. As tough as that was, I was excited about taking the next step in my career as a journalist. I then made stops in Birmingham, AL and further west in Denver, CO.

Along the way, I met my husband and we started our own family. The allure of coming back home became stronger than ever. We valued the idea of raising our two boys in South Florida.

Thirteen years later I'm so thankful to say I've returned to the place where it all began. Being back at CBS Miami means I'll be working with a team dedicated to telling your stories, passionate about keeping you informed and relentless when it comes to looking into your concerns.

Returning home means my kids will be around family and friends, and experience childhood in a city like no other. My hope is they too will be inspired by the passionate, hardworking, and warm-hearted people who make South Florida so special.

Coming back home also means I now get to do the job I love in the community that owns my heart. It is an honor to be back and I look forward to seeing you every weekday morning starting at five on CBS Miami Morning Edition.