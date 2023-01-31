CBS Mornings Deals: This weighted massaging pad is 40% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 05:38

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a massaging pad that may help ease your aches and pains. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Calming Heat Deluxe XXL by Sharper Image

Sharper Image

You just may take some of the stress out of the new year with this heated, weighted massaging pad.

Was priced at $90, offered on CBSDeals.com for $54

Counto smart scale

Counto

This high-tech scale offers 12 measurements, including muscle mass, subcutaneous and visceral fat, skeletal muscle rate and more. Use the app to get reports and keep track of your readings.

Was priced at $80, offered on CBSDeals.com for $50

Opopop flavor-wrapped kernels Discovery Collection

Opopop

Discover Opopop's flavors with the brand's Discovery Collection. The collection includes a microwave popcorn popper and one pouch of each flavor. Flavors include: vanilla cake pop, cinnalicious, maui heat, chedapeno, fancy butter, salted umami and test launch (lightly salted).

Was priced at $45, offered on CBSDeals.com for $34

Related content from CBS Essentials