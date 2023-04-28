CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein: Heat shocks the world, Panthers try to replicate

MIAMI - Their regular seasons were mediocre. Numerous frustrating losses mixed in with exhilarating wins made the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers' regular seasons intriguing. Both made the playoffs, the Panthers in the final week of the season, and the Heat in the play in round. They both came in as eighth seeds, going up against the top teams. What happened next is stunning.

Jimmy Buckets & Matthew Tkachuk

Jimmy Butler looked like Michael Jordan in the stunning first-round series win over Milwaukee. Butler exploded for 56 points at home in the Game 4 win that put the Bucks on the brink of elimination. He followed it up in the Game 5 overtime clincher, tying the game with half a second left and going for more than 40 points. Earlier that night, Matthew Tkachuk scored in overtime to keep the Panthers' season alive in Boston, forcing Game 6 against the Bruins. Boston had the best regular season in NHL history, but if the Panthers can win a home game, the series will remarkably go to a decisive 7th game.

Determination & Character

Both teams had their flaws this season, but inside the lockerrooms confidence never wavered. Butler willed the Heat to the give game series upset win while the Panthers relied on relatively unknown goalie Alex Lyon to post the team's longest winning streak of the season, in the season's final days, to sneak into the playoffs.

Spo & Mo

Erik Spoelstra has proved his worth ten times over. From managing stars with the Big Three and winning championships to pulling the strings this season to help the Heat reach the playoffs, Coach Spo is a Hall of Fame caliber leader and Heat lifer. Paul Maurice is in his first season with the Panthers. His task was to take the NHL'S best regular season team, and the best offense the league had seen in 25 years, and reshape it into a playoff-style group. No easy task, but the Panthers are going to toe to toe with the bigger, faster Bruins. The Cats have responded time and time again this season, through injuries, illness, and on ice adversity, particularly in goal. Maurice kept the ship steady and his team is giving Boston all it can handle in the first round.

What's Next

The Heat travel to New York to awaken the great playoff rivalry of yesteryear against the Knicks. Game 1 is Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The Panthers host Game 6 Friday night, staring at another elimination game. If they can win, they'll also play Sunday, a decisive Game 7 in Boston.