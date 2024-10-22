Watch CBS News
CBS Miami wants to see your spooky Halloween decorations

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Halloween is time for scary good fun. 

From the costumes and parties to the trick-or-treaters on All Hallow's Eve, it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.

And let's not forget the decorations. While some go big with skeletons, tombstones, scary music and fog machines, others go mammoth with oversized creatures and blood-curdling monsters. 

Your front yard is the first thing trick-or-treaters see so make their experience a hair-raising one with the best Halloween lawn decorations.

But let's not forget the inside of your home with its spiders and webs, witches' caldrons and skulls everywhere. 

We'd like to see what you've done this year, whether it's out front or inside your home. 

Send us your Halloween pictures, and who knows, you may see them on the air. 

