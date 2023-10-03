CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nomination: Jeremiah Marcelin from Miami Norland High School

MIAMI - Two of the last three CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy winners have played on the defensive side of the football.

This week's nominee, linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin from Miami Norland High School, is no different.

He's looking to turn some heads this season.

CBS Sports Miami's Trish Christakis tells us what gives him his inspiration to shine in the field.

The 6'2" linebacker brings a lot of leadership to Norland's football team. He started playing at 11 years old, when he said his first coach, who was a former Marine, changed his life.

"That set the precedent for how I am today with my family. Straightforward never on a thin line, don't seed around, always do what you have to do, no BS you know."

Marcelin received a bunch of offers from in-state schools including UM, but committed to Pitt and said football has given him a platform to further himself in life.

"I see myself going to the NFL and playing for a while, but I also see using that to build a real estate company for myself, open up a nonprofit to give back to the community."

For Marcelin, football has given him the opportunity to give back to the community which is what the CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is about. So, for him, a nomination would be the world.

"It would be a blessing since the jump playing football everything has been a blessing for me and I never take none of it for granted. When that coach took me in for the first time, I always said he's the first blessing and winning an award like this... I wouldn't take it for granted."

Click here to learn more about the Nat Moore Trophy and click here to nominate a player.