CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nomination: Carol City coaching legacy

MIAMI - It's something that's in their blood as a rich family history at Carol City High School goes generations back.

"So my granddad was the first African American, to be a head coach of a white school in Florida. And then my dad came along and my uncle," said Carol City High School head coach Vernon Wilder III.

"Carol City's legacy started because of my father's desire for process and the hard work," said his father and former Carol City High School player Vernon Wilder II.

Wilder III was once a player at Carol City High, now head coach, said he is eager to continue the Wilder legacy this fall.

He was one of the captains on the state championship team, and was a 3-year captain in college football.

So if you ask him and his father, this is something he's meant to do.

"I enjoy coaching, and I enjoy making these young boys into men," Wilder III said.

"He's going to, you know, be instrumental in getting it re-established, to hopefully, form a legacy," his father said.

