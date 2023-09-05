CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy: Conversation with high school football guru Larry Blustein

MIAMI - The battle for this year's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy features some of the most talented high school football players in South Florida.

CBS News Miami's Mike Cugno spoke with Larry Blustein, the guru of high school football. Who better to give us a breakdown of some of those players?

Mike: "Larry, if you're here in the building, that must mean we're talking about the Nat Moore Trophy."

"We're getting close again. I want to start with a familiar name Chaminade-Madonna. We've had a Nat Moore Trophy come out of there in Kenyatta Jackson, they've got three big-time players there this year. How loaded is Chaminade Madonna and could they end up coming away with this trophy, one more time?

Larry: "Very easily. Yeah. I mean, like if we talk about, you know, Jeremiah and also the, the kid, you know, even their quarterback CJ, who's committed to NC State."

"Davion Gause, a running back who scored in the opener against St. Francis Academy. You know about Joshisa Trader, so you have four there."

"You have a couple of other kids, you know, that kind of rise to the occasion. They're really good. I mean, they're well-coached and they lost everybody on the offensive line, but they brought in kids who were probably more athletic, and they played by far the toughest schedule in the country. So, they're going to be there, going to be tested week after week, after week on the national spotlight."

Mike: "Sure. All right. If we stepped out of Chaminda Madonna's borders. Where's the school that maybe this year that Nat Moore Trophy could come up with? Is there a name out there? You're watching?"

Larry: "Well, I can tell you right off the bat Jordan Lyle running back at St. Thomas Aquinas committed to Ohio State. Here's a guy who is going to get plenty of chances during the course of the year to run the ball because they have a new quarterback."

"So, I think Jordan would definitely be right there on the top of my list. There's other guys around you know, I mean, you know, Central is loaded but loaded with younger kids, which is but I also stick with Jordan because Jordan has had three years to learn two to three years to learn under some pretty good backs at St. Thomas."

