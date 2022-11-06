CBS4's Steve Goldstein previews the Dolphins vs. Bears

MIAMI - The Dolphins can move back to three games over .500 for the first time since September with a win in Chicago and put themselves in good position for a playoff run. But it won't be easy on the road against an improving Bears offense that can control the ball.

Add in a possible fairly windy day in the windy city and the road challenge is a good one for Miami. Regardless of the competition this season games have been close and the Dolphins have made them exciting when Tua Tagovailoa plays.

Road Winning

It's not easy to win back to back road games in the NFL. The Dolphins came from behind to win last week in Detroit but this game is a different story. Falling behind by two touchdowns like last game will be a lot more damaging this time around.

D vs Run

The Bears have the best rushing offense in the NFL and quarterback Justin Fields has found his stride and is elusive. The defense will need to be strong right from the start.

New Fin

Bradley Chubb will make his Dolphins debut. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Josh Boyer utilizes his brand new impact player. If he can pay immediate dividends and disrupt Fields it will go a long way to a win. The defense has shut out the last two opponents, Pittsburgh and Detroit, in the second half.

Tua, Tyreek & Explosiveness

Opposing defenses are staying up nights preparing for this Miami offense. MVP candidate Tyreek Hill is unstoppable right now and Tua has had command of the offense and hasn't lost a game that he's completed this season. If that's not enough Jaylen Waddle continues his stardom and new running back Jeff Wilson is well versed in this offense working behind starter Raheem Mostert who has found his game in a big way recently. The offensive is a question mark once again due to more injuries.

What's Up?

With home games against Cleveland and Houston the next two weeks this is a game a solid playoff team wins. With a win, at 6-3 the Dolphins would have a chance to take care of business at home and be in a prime postseason spot heading into the tough stretch run.