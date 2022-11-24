CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Red hot Dolphins to face Houston Texans

MIAMI -- Cbs 4's Steve Goldstein on the NFL Thanksgiving feast & the hot Dolphins

With the bye week in the rearview mirror, the rested and refreshed Dolphins host Houston Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m.

Miami is 7-3 and in terrific position for a playoff run.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sheffield (14) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) as they dance on the field during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Doug Murray / AP

But the focus this week isn't on December and beyond but rather taking care of business at home.

Take Down the Texans

Houston is the worst team in the league with just one win. What does that mean? Absolutely nothing to Mike McDaniel. It also guarantees nothing on Sunday. The Dolphins are riding a 4 game win streak so it is all stacked in their favor. That's when teams can get caught. Miami needs to treat the Texans like a playoff team and play with the same urgency as the games during the streak.

Keep the Offense Moving

Led by Tua Tagovailoa the Dolphins are on a roll. Utilizing all their top end weapons and now the addition of new running back Jeff Wilson the Dolphins offense is the best it's been in a very long time. Defenses just can't stop all of the facets of this unit and with Tua in command, paying mistake free football, defensive coordinators are staying up late nights.

Beat the Backup

Houston is benching starting quarterback Davis Mills for this game so the defense will face Kyle Allen. He was undrafted after playing college football at Texas A &M and Houston. Allen was with Carolina, where he started 12 games in 2019, and Washington before going to the Texans. He's only played 6 games the last 2 seasons.

Turkey & Lions

Game one of the Thanksgiving NFL tripleheader is one Dolphins fans can enjoy... rooting against Buffalo in a game that matters. The fact that the Fins are neck and neck in the AFC east with the heavy favorites is a credit to the entire Dolphins team. So sit back and pull for the suddenly hot Detroit Lions to pull off the upset against the Bills in the early game on the holiday day schedule.