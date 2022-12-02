CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Hot Dolphins head west with more wins in mind

The streaking Dolphins are in California for consecutive games starting in San Francisco.

Mike McDaniel Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The "Reunion Bowl" has coach Mike McDaniel, numerous assistants, and players facing their former team, the 49ers.

Both teams are in playoff mode so both on and off the field this game has a lot of juice. The Dolphins have won 5 in a row, San Francisco has won its last 4.

Here's what the Dolphins need to do:

Keep Scoring

The Dolphins have scored at least 30 points in their last 4 games, a streak that ties a franchise record. San Francisco's defense has only allowed 4 touchdowns in the last 4 games and is at the top of the league. Of course, the Niners know Mike McDaniel's offense well. It's a great intriguing matchup to watch Sunday.

Get To Jimmy G

The 49ers' quarterback has gone five straight games without throwing an interception. The Dolphins' secondary has been hurt all season with starters out for the season. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Sam Madison and the staff have fone a terrific job with what they have. And players like undrafted free agent Kader Kohou deserve credit for their level of play. This game, on the road, will be a good test. Has McDaniel spent more time that usual with the defense this week helping with Garappolo's tendancies? The familiarity with the opponent goes both ways.

Can Anyone beat Tua?

Tagovailoa is 8-0 this season and a remarkable 15-1 the last 2 years in games he starts and finishes. He also has the highest third down passer rating since the league began tracking the stat in 1991. Tua is ahead of Steve Young and Kurt Warner who both won the super bowl and the game MVP award those years. Facing San Francisco, on the road, in December playoff type football makes this one of Tua's biggest tests. He also will likely be without his starting tackles which would mean the offensive line only has 2 starters left from the start of the season. Again, an intriguing aspect of this game that has so many storylines it's hard to keep track of them all.

California on my Mind

The Dolphins play the Chargers next Sunday night which will feature the QB matchup of Tua vs Justin Herbert. It's back to back games on the west coast, time for some team bonding in the Golden State but on the field, it's no easy task. But a great opportunity for the Dolphins even if they can earn a split. They're not thinking that way though as it's a confident team, even with the offensive line injuries, that believes it has what it takes to win big this season.

