CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Finally! It's playoff time again for the Dolphins

MIAMI-- Throw out style points and forget about how they got it done. For the first time since 2016, the Dolphins are in the playoffs!.

Duke Riley, left, of the Miami Dolphins tackles the Jets' Ty Johnson during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan.8, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Getty Images

No, it wasn't pretty down the stretch and yes they went through a lot of adversity and injuries to get there. But Sunday's 11-6 grinding win against the Jets, coupled with New England's loss in Buffalo puts Mike McDaniel's team back in the NFL postseason. And, it's back to Buffalo for the first-round game, a third meeting with the Bills this season.

Skylar Gets the Win

The Dolphins Needed their rookie 7th-round draft pick to start at quarterback with the season on the line. By no means was it a spectacular performance but Thompson played error-free football and led the drive that led to the game-winning field goal with 18 seconds left. He earned his first NFL win and the team's first this season without Tua Tagovailoa.

QB Shuffle

Speaking of Tua...the big question is, what's next at quarterback. Will Tagovailoa be medically cleared to play? Would the Dolphins let him play if he is cleared? Will Teddy Bridgewater be healthy enough to play? If so, would the Dolphins just stick with Thompson? There are many layers of intrigue at the QB position for this playoff game.

Ground and Pound

In week 18, with a banged up offensive line and 3rd string quarterback McDaniel turned to his running game and it produced. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson carried the load with more than 70 yards each, and when they needed a big run to set up the game-winning field goal...it was Salvon Ahmed, remember him, that came through.

Wilkins Star

Christian Wilkins had an incredible season on the defensive line, setting the franchise record for tackles by a lineman and the most in the NFL in a decade.

Sanders Hits

Special teams and long kicks have been a struggle this season but when the team absolutely had to have a 50 yard field goal, it was Jason Sanders and the unit that executed, sending the Dolphins to the playoffs.

3rd Time's the Charm

The Dolphins and Bills played 2 of the most exciting games in the NFL this season, each winning at home onnthr game's last play. Now, they will go at it for a 3rd time in the playoffs. Of course, the Dolphins had Tua playing quarterback for those games and his availability is questionable at best. But there is a confidence on this team after the 2 games in the regular season that they can compete, and play right to the wire against Buffalo.