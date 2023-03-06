CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Can Panthers stay alive in playoff race?

FORT LAUDERDALE -- It took more than three-quarters of the season but the Panthers finally played a game with their full roster.

The result was a season saving, solid 4-1 home win over Pittsburgh Saturday night. It showed the potential of the team when it's at full strength. The win also continues a trend of win one, lose one as the Panthers have alternated wins and losses for the last month.

Centers Return

Both Sam Bennett and Alexander Barkov came back from injury, and for the first time teamed up with Anthony Duclair who played his fourth game this season. Bennett had perhaps his best game of the season scoring a goal and getting 12 shot attempts. He was also a plus two and threw three big hits.

Florida Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen (27) is congratulated by Josh Mahura after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson / AP

Barkov set up two of the team's goals. The impact these two have and what their presence does for the rest of the lineup can not be undersold.

Bounce Back

The Panthers have showed their character the past 2 months by coming back from losses with wins. They are 9-0-1 since New Year's day following a regulation loss, lesding to them playing at a 100 point pace over that time period.

Where They Stand

The Panthers are in a mad scramble, seven teams for two playoff spots.

Their issue continues to be the fact that they have played more games than most of the other teams in the race. That's why Saturday's win over Pittsburgh was a must have. Teams usually make the playoffs if they reach 98 points, although that is not guaranteed. For the Panthers to get to 98, they must go 14-4 the rest of the season. The margin for error is no longer slim as it's been for the last two months, the margin for error now is basically gone. There are 5 more games remaining on the current homestand.

Too Many Giveaways

If the Panthers fall short of the playoffs they will look back at many games they lost to non playoff teams. The last few weeks, regulation losses to St. Louis, Nashville (twice) and Buffalo have put the Panthers in the position they are in now. They also lost games in regulation early in the season to Philadelphia, Chicago, ArIzona and Columbus.