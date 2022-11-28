CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Big games have already arrived for the Panthers

Sure, 70 percent of the hockey schedule remains. We aren't even in December yet but the Panthers have put themselves in a position of needing some wins.

They have lost 4 of 5, although got points in two of the losses, after a 3 goal blown lead at home on Saturday.

Now, the Panthers go to frosty Western Canada without their sick captain and will need to dig deep and come up with some victories.

Going through adversity is a positive for teams and opportunity as a group and individually. There's plenty of hockey to be played but the eastern conference is very tough and teams like New Jersey and Detroit have made big strides, holding down 2 of the 8 playoff spots. Having to chase down a playoff spot is not the way a team wants to go into the new year.

No Barkov

The Panthers have played three games shorthanded this season due to salary cap issues. They are 0-2-1 in those games. The last two have been without their best player. Aleksander Barkov is sick and will miss at least two more games. The first is unfortunately against Edmonton and Connor McDavid. That's a big role a few players will have to fill to matchup with McDavid and Leon Draisitl. Aleksei Heponiemi is with the team on emergency recall and will be in the lineup.

Home Cookin'

After dominating on home ice the last few seasons the Cats have been unable to take full advantage this season. The recent stretch of home games as just average and they've lost a couple third period leads costing two points, including Saturday's stunner against St.Louis.

Get on a Roll

It looked like goalie Spencer Knight was going to do just that after beating Boston and leading 4-1 against the Blues in the final period. It's a microcosm of the first quarter of this season where the Panthers look like they are ready to take off but take a step back. To be sure, the loss wasn't all on Knight. St. Louis was in the offensive zone the entire third period and the game winner came on a breakaway. Keep an eye on how Sergei Bobrovsky plays in his return to the net this week. He's a pro and works hard and the team needs big games from him.

Long Road

The next home game isn't until Dec. 8. There are five road games coming up with the Panthers needing to come up with a decent amount of the 10 available points. After Edmonton and Calgary it's off to Vancouver, Seattle and Winnpeg. The first four games will be played in six days. A bit of gut check time while still fairly early in the season. Despite playing long stretches of good hockey the Panthers have too often hurt themselves. Whether it's not scoring on great chances, getting big saves or untimely penalties the Panthers need to improve moving forward.