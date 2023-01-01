CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: After loss to Patriots, Dolphins banged up but still have playoff hopes

BOSTON -- Trying to snap a four-game losing streak and, in part, save their season, the Dolphins went to New England to play the Patriots.

As the game went on, the Patriots took over and handed Miami a 23-21 loss, that for the first time this season, takes the Dolphins playoff fate out of their own hands.

Not Done Yet

The Dolphins can still make the playoffs by beating the Jets at home in the season finale and the Patriots losing to Buffalo. An entirely possible scenario.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) sets to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Michael Dwyer / AP

Banged Up

Besides playing without injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the Dolphins also missed Terron Armstead on the offensive line, and defensive impact players Xavian Howard and Bradley Chubb. That's a lot of playmaking, high-end talent on the sideline. To make matters worse, Teddy Bridgewater got hurt during the game, giving way to rookie Skylar Thompson.

O Line Rotation

Meanwhile, both the left and right tackle positions have been a revolving door and this game was no exception. In addition to Armstead, Austin Jackson has basically been out all season and numerous backups have been hurt. It's difficult to protect the quarterback and get consistency with that type of scenario on the offensive line. New England's defense took advantage in the second half.

Big Plays

The Dolphins were unable to come up with enough plays in any phase of the game. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were held in check while the defense didn't force a turnover. For the second consecutive game Jason Sanders missed a field goal with the game tied.