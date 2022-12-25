CBS 4 Steve Goldstein: Stunning home loss leaves Dolphins looking for answers

FORT LAUDERDALE -- It was a Christmas Day football game played in rare football weather in South Florida. The Dolphins had a chance to take a big step towards a return to the NFL playoffs but let the game get away in a 26-20 loss to Green Bay. It sets up a must win situation to avoid blowing a once seemingly assured playoff spot.

Turnovers, Mistakes and Tua

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jim Rassol / AP

The Dolphins' first of four turnovers came when they had a 20-10 lead, command of the game and the ball at midfield in the 2nd quarter. Instead of running away and hiding the Dolphins fumbled and then let the Packers hang around. With the game tied at 20 Jason Sanders missed a field goal. The dagger ls came in the 4th quarter when Tagovailoa threw 3 interceptions. Tua looked like his usual on target self in the first half with the offense rolling up big yardage amd big plays. But the second half was an entirely different story. The Dolphins also had 8 penalties, some that were big momentum turners. Overall, it was just too sloppy to win a game the Dolphins should have won.

What's Next

The playoffs are still there for the taking but the Dolphins need to regroup after 4 straight losses. They will play in New England on New Year's Day and then finish up the regular season against the Jets at home the following week. It won't be easy but this team absolutely has to recover, led by Tua who had a great first half and a just the opposite in the second half.

The D Hangs Tough

Despite all the turnovers the defense held strong, holding the Packers to field goals and giving the offense chances to win the game through the final possession.

Streaky Season

After starting 3-0 the Dolphins lost 3 straight games. Then came a 5 game winning streak to run the record to 8-3 and all looked good. Now, riding a 4 game losing streak, coach Mike McDaniel will look to make sure the negatives don't "snowball" and lead the team to one win next week.