Caught on video: Would-be thieves leave empty-handed after breaking into Miami jewelry store

MIAMI - The owners of a Miami jewelry store is hoping four men caught on surveillance video breaking into her business get caught and face justice.

Surveillance video made available to CBS News Miami shows the men inside Ashley II Jewelry store on Northwest 7th Street.

It happened Monday at around midnight.

The men opened a hole in the roof of the dental office next door to get inside. The men eventually made a hole to gain access to the jewelry store, according to police.

In the video, you see the men scrambling inside the jewelry store and trying to open a very large safe but are unsuccessful.

Eventually, the men left through the hole in the roof without anything of value after triggering a secondary alarm.

The would-be thieves ran off into the night.

Michael Vega with the Miami Police Department said, "This is something that we've seen a couple of times already and we have a description on the four suspects but it's very vague."

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).