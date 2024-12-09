Caught on video: South Miami Police seek "porch pirate" caught on video

SOUTH MIAMI - The South Miami Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman they said stole a package from a porch.

The theft, which was caught on video, occurred in the area of Southwest 69th Street and 63rd Avenue.

Surveillance shows a woman with long black hair in two ponytails, wearing a multicolored sweater, running up to a porch, grabbing a package and fleeing to a waiting car.

Police believe the car, described as a black Ford Mustang, was driven by an accomplice.

Authorities note that package thefts tend to increase during the holiday season, though this is the first reported case in the area this year.

"If you're going to have a package delivered to your residence and you're not going to be home, contact a family member or a neighbor to see if they can receive the package for you," said Sgt. Fernando Bosch of the South Miami Police Department. "Some gyms now have Amazon lockers where you can have packages delivered and pick them up safely."

South Miami police are coordinating with other local departments to determine if there have been similar incidents involving the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Miami Police Department.