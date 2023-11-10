Caught on video: $30K worth of merchandise stolen from Pitman Photo in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY - New surveillance video shows some determined burglars breaking into an iconic photo supply store in Palmetto Bay and stealing more than $30,000 worth of cameras and equipment.

Business owner Lauren Elsea tells CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that the crime happened at 12:52 a.m. on Thursday, December 2nd and said that the burglars took 10 cameras and 21 lenses worth $32,000.

$30K worth of cameras, equipment were stolen from Palmetto Bay's Pitman Photo, according to police. CBS News Miami

She said her store at 14321 South Dixie Highway had been broken into before on September 14, 2018, and burglars took a number of items. She said they have not been caught.

"In 2018," she said, "We had a successful break-in and two attempted break-ins in that same year."

Elsea said her great-grandfather had founded the store in 1928 so she says, "I am a 4th generation owner."

She said, "We were broken into through the front door and they came in and stole everything out of the Sony showcase."

She said, "It is a huge hit. Pitman Photo is a small business and any small business that has a break like this with this level of damage, it is a very big hit. It is going to take a lot to catch up and it is right before the holiday shopping season so time is critical."

She said her store is still open and she is insured but she is not sure what her coverage will be.

She said, "They spent 10 minutes on the outside trying to break in through the glass trying to get in and they were beating on the door. Once they came in, they were inside for less than a minute. They knew what they were after and then they got it. The alarm system went off and even though they were outside for 10 minutes they were inside for less than a minute so police got here really quickly."

She hopes the burglars can be found and she has filed a report with Miami-Dade Police.

"We don't have many leads right now," she said, "but hopefully someone can look at this idea and recognize them and look at their shoes, their hammer, the sticker on the back of their car and check out all the details."

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $1,000 and callers will remain anonymous.

Elsea said, "I also want people to know that even door our front door is boarded up we are open for business."