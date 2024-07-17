Caught on video: Maintenance crew intentionally dumping debris in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - Surveillance video captures an apparent lawn crew flinging yard waste out of a trailer while driving down an alley in Hollywood.

Constantin Eduard lives here. He said this isn't the first time this has happened.

"Like a time a month. At least a time a month," he said.

He said normally they come when it's dark — but this time it was last Saturday afternoon at around 3 p.m. to get rid of all this waste Constantin has to pick it up.

"If it's like that, nobody will take it, so I have to take all of them, put in a plastic bag, and leave it for the garbage man," he said.

A few blocks away Andree Rodrigue, who does not want to show her face, is dealing with a similar illegal dumping problem.

"Somebody came, probably on Sunday night and just dumped all this stuff on my property," Rodrigue said.

Looking at the pile she sees, "a baby car seat, some furniture, bbq stuff, a pool noodle, a mattress," she said.

This is the third time.

"It's so disrespectful. If I did that to their property they would be upset so why do that to my property?" Rodrigue asked.

She called police and that's a good thing. If the pile is too big and it's not reported, she could be on the hook to get rid of it.

"Plain and simple, you can't do that. It's illegal dumping," said Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

She explains if there's illegal dumping on your property — call it in right away.

"If there is a violation on someone's property the homeowner could be sited for this violation in that case once they receive this violation if they realize, 'Hey, I didn't this," they need t reach out to code immediately,'" she said.