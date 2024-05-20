Caught on camera: Woman attacked two men after crash on MacArthur Causeway

Caught on Camera: Fight on MacArthur Causeway following crash

Caught on Camera: Fight on MacArthur Causeway following crash

Caught on Camera: Fight on MacArthur Causeway following crash

MIAMI - A woman was caught on camera attacking a man with a sharp object after a crash involving a BMW on the MacArthur Causeway.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted the crashed vehicle in the eastbound lanes near Biscayne Boulevard. A short distance away a woman, who appeared to have a screwdriver or knife in her hand, was seen following two men, one who was on his phone.

When she appeared to go after one of the men and made stabbing gestures, the other man intervened.

The trio struggled briefly before the men were able to push away from her. She followed, pointing the object in her hand at them. She then charged them and one of the men fell to the ground. As they struggled, the second man tried to pull her off of him.

A third man then arrived and pulled her off the two men. He was able to back her away as the two men walked off in the opposite direction.

The driver of the BMW was arrested.

The accident led to the closure of several lanes and backed traffic up for miles.