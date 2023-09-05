Caught on Camera: Man pistol whipped in Deerfield Beach attack

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for a man who pistol-whipped another man in broad daylight in Deerfield Beach.

It happened on July 20th near the 100 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking down a sidewalk. As nears a parking lot, a man gets out of a light-colored SUV and approaches him. The two appear to exchange words and then it turns physical. At one point, the man from the SUV reaches into his waistband and pulls out a gun. The two then wrestle for the firearm before the attacker gains control and repeatedly strikes the other man who desperately tried to defend himself.

The armed man then abruptly stops and walks back to the vehicle, where another person hands him what appears to be a rifle.

The victim quickly walks away as the man, now armed with a long-barreled rifle, walks around the parked car in his direction. The man with the gun then gets back in the SUV and it drives off.

Anyone with information on this attack is urged to call the Broward Sheriff's Office.