Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on Camera: Large shark close to swimmers at Florida beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Caught on Camera: Large shark swimming near shore of crowded Florida beach
Caught on Camera: Large shark swimming near shore of crowded Florida beach 00:35

MIAMI - A large shark came very close to swimmers at Navarre Beach in the Florida panhandle on Monday.

The sighting was caught on camera, people could be heard yelling to others to get out of the water.

Experts say shark sightings are more common in June than any other month because they like to come close to the shore to hunt.

So it's no surprise to see them still around in early July.

Millions of people flock to the beach in the summer as the weather heats up, and that raises the possibility of interacting with a shark. But by taking simple precautions, such as not carrying shiny objects into the water and not swimming at dawn and dusk, beachgoers can reduce any chance of a dangerous encounter with a shark.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 6:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.