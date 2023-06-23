Catholic school deacon faces additional molestation accusation

NORTH MIAMI -- A Miami-Dade County deacon already facing charges after being accused of molesting two Catholic school students is facing an additional accusation from a third student.

The third victim alleges that on Oct. 1, 2022, Carlos Humberto Ramirez, 51, touched her breast area over her clothing and that before that he grabbed her by the waist, kissed her forehead and said, "It's OK, I love you."

Carlos Humberto Ramirez, 51, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of child molestation. Miami-Dade Corrections

Ramirez is facing three additional lewd and lascivious charges as a result of the latest accusation.

North Miami Police initially arrested Ramirez, on two counts of child molestation on May 31.

Ramirez is listed as a teacher and deacon at Holy Family Catholic School at 14650 NE 12th Avenue in North Miami, where the arrested occurred, the affidavit stated.

On March 13, the first victim, 11, was turning in her classwork during Spanish class when Ramirez grabbed her by the waist and squeezed her behind twice before being able to leave class without further incident.

According to the affidavit, the second victim, 12, witnessed the incident and when she went to turn in her work, Ramirez grabbed her by waist and moved her in front of him. The second victim told police that she felt Ramirez' erected penis under his clothes.

Both incidents occurred on church grounds, the affidavit stated.

Ramirez voluntarily responded to police for an interview, where he denied all allegations post-Miranda. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The Archdiocese of Miami released a statement following Ramirez' arrest, saying that he was placed on administrative leave and that school and archdiocese administrators are cooperating with the police investigation.

"Three months ago, an allegation of inappropriate behavior was received involving Deacon Carlos Ramirez, a teacher at Holy Family Catholic School in North Miami Beach," the archdiocese stated. "Following this allegation Deacon Ramirez was immediately placed on administrative leave, NMB Police were notified and began its investigation. During these many weeks Holy Family School officials and the Archdiocese of Miami administrators fully cooperated with the police investigation."

The archdiocese also stated that anyone who feels uncomfortable or is an alleged victim of inappropriate behavior is encouraged to contact the Department of Children and Family Services, local police and report the incident on the State of Florida Hotline or the Archdiocese of Miami's hotline.

"It has been a difficult time for students, teachers and administrators of Holy Family School and Parish, and prayers are offered for all those involved," the archdiocese stated.