Carnival cruise passenger vanishes after ship docks in Florida

A man has been missing for over two days after disappearing from a docked Carnival cruise ship in Miami, officials and the cruise line said.

According to a missing persons poster released by the Miami-Dade Police Department, 26-year-old Kevin McGrath was last seen on board the Carnival cruise ship Conquest early Monday morning. McGrath was reported missing by a family member, Carnival said in a statement to CBS News.

Police said he was last seen in his cabin aboard the ship at around 2 a.m. local time on Sept. 4. Carnival said that McGrath was "last seen in his cabin at approximately 7 a.m. according to his cabinmate."

The Carnival Conquest cruise ship sits docked at port on Oct. 20, 2021, in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

That was around the time guests were leaving the ship, the cruise line said. An "extensive search" did not find McGrath on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter to search the "water in the general vicinity," the cruise line said, and Miami-Dade police officers boarded the ship to investigate and search. McGrath was "not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation process," Carnival said. The ship was later cleared to sail on by police.

McGrath, a Black man with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers, police said.

🚨 #MISSING: Kevin McGrath, 26 years old, was last seen in the area of Port of Miami 1015 North America Way. The missing person may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pmAAMpgSgM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 5, 2023

Police said McGrath "may be in need of services."

The cruise line said they were in contact with McGrath's family through their Carnival Care Team.