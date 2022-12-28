Carnival Cruise Line announces Emeril Lagasse As Chief Culinary officer



MIAMI- The New Year 2023 brings on a new popular Chef to the famous Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday Emeril Lagasse will serve as its Chief Culinary Officer.

Lagasse is a James Beard Award winner, known for his mastery of Creole and Cajun cuisine and one of New Orleans' most respected chefs according to a release from Carnival Cruise Line.

In addition, Legasse is also a tv personality for his current show "Emeril Cooks."

Emeril's Bistro, a concept made by Lagasse, is already popular on two of Carnival's most innovative ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

"Emeril's restaurants on our two new ships have been a great addition to our dining offerings and guests rave about the food, which will also be on Carnival Jubilee come next December. With Emeril's culinary expertise and broader profile on our ships, along with our wildly popular partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri, Carnival will feature two iconic talents in the food and dining industry across our fleet." said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Guests will be able to see Lagasse's input on the menus of main dining rooms fleetwide, including entrées under the category "Emeril recommends" picks.

Duffy invites Lagasse to join her in New York this weekend, where Carnival is sponsoring the countdown clock, and serving as a musical sponsor, for the famous Times Square ball drop.

The event also coincides with the cruise line's line expansion of operations in New York City, with year-round departures from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on board Carnival Venezia beginning in June.

