Carlos Gimenez Jr. won't face prosecution for Coral Gables slapping incident

MIAMI – The son of Congressman Carlos Gimenez will not be facing prosecution for an incident in Coral Gables.

In a close out memo, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office says the alleged slapping involving Carlos Gimenez Jr. and Miami Commissioner Alex de la Portilla was so minor that prosecution should not go forward.

Gimenez had previously been charged with one count of battery.

Back in 2022, authorities released three different CCTV videos of the incident.

It was tough to see the actual slap, but the aftermath showed a struggle between Gimenez and a sergeant of arms who is with the Miami Police Department and who was part of the commissioner's protective detail.

