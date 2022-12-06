Carjacking suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer charged

Miami-Dade police officer released from hospital after being shot by carjacking suspect

MIAMI - A carjacking suspect accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer on Monday afternoon has been charged.

Gabriel Gongora, 20, is facing one count of first degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Police said a Robbery Intervention Detail detective was conducting surveillance on a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta that was taken in an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens.

The detective watched as the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gongora, left the Heaven Lake Estates trailer park, in the area of NW 202nd Street and NW 57th Avenue.

The detective called for backup as he followed the stolen car to a nearby shopping plaza in the area of 67th Avenue and NW 186 Street. There Gongora drove erratically through the parking lot and fired several shots at the detective, who was grazed in the face.

The 34-year-old officer was airlifted to JMH Ryder Trauma Center.

During a press conference on Monday, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said the officer, a six-year veteran of the department, was alert and talking.

"Despite the injuries he sustained, that officer kept moving forward... he got on the radio, called it in, kept moving forward," Ramirez said. "In fact, speaking to him right now, 'I'm sorry, sir. I want to go right back out.' That's what he said."

The officer, whose name has not been released, has since been released from the hospital.