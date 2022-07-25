Watch CBS News
Local News

Car wedged under 18-wheeler in NW Dade crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Car wedged under tractor trailer in NW Dade crash
Car wedged under tractor trailer in NW Dade crash 00:19

MIAMI - A car ended up wedged under a tractor-trailer in an overnight crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened at NW 119th Street and 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the driver of the car was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Once there, it was discovered that he had been shot. The man was listed in critical condition.

Investigators are now trying to determine where the shooting took place and what led to it. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 7:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.