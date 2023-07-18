Car slammed into Deerfield Beach home
FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a house in Deerfield Beach.
According to relatives of those who live in the home, the driver lost control, went through a fence, and then plowed into an area of the house where they watch TV. The couple who lives there was sleeping in a bedroom in another part of the house at the time. They were not injured.
The driver, however, was injured and taken across the street to Broward Health North Hospital.
