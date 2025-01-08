Car erupts in flames at Miami International Airport parking garage fire

Car bursts into flames in Miami International Airport parking garage

Car bursts into flames in Miami International Airport parking garage

Car bursts into flames in Miami International Airport parking garage

MIAMI - Heavy smoke billowed out of a parking garage at Miami International Airport on Wednesday after multiple vehicles inside it caught fire, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a vehicle caught fire inside the Dolphin garage, near the 2100 block of NW 42 Ave. The garage quickly filled with smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they found the flames had spread to multiple vehicles.

No injuries have been reported.

Just before noon, airport spokesman Greg Chin said the fire was under control crews were working to clear the remaining smoke out of the garage.

He said the entrance to Dolphin garage had reopened but the Flamingo garage remained closed. The people mover train between MIA and the rental car center was operating normally.