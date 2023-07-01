Watch CBS News
Car catches fire in front of Oakland Park Fire Station, leaving one dead, two injured

OAKLAND PARK -- Investigators are working to find the cause of a fatal vehicle fire that occurred in front of an Oakland Park fire station early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the car was occupied by three individuals at the time of the incident. 

According to the Fire Chief, two of the occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, while the third person was found deceased outside of the burning vehicle.

As of now, the identities of the victims have not been identified. 

