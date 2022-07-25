Car crashes through crowded Florida beach, injures 4 people

DAYTONA BEACH - Four people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured when a car crashed through an unoccupied toll booth and ended up in the ocean.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday along Daytona Beach, where vehicles are allowed on the sand.

The car crashed through the International Speedway Boulevard beach approach before slicing through the crowded beach and ending up in the water, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials.

"When it was about to hit the water, about 15 people jumped out. They were in the water, jumped out of the way and I mean, the vehicle just hit the water hard," said witness Jack Lofland.

Frantic 911 callers told dispatchers the car was in the ocean.

The child was taken to a hospital in Daytona Beach and then airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. The vehicle's driver was also taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.